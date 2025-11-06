Templeton CSD Seeking Committee Members 11.06.2025

2026 Committee Recruitment Press Release

The Templeton Community Services District is seeking interested members of the public to serve on internal standing committees. These committees are tasked with reviewing various projects, financial reports, and informational items to offer to the CSD’s board of directors. Committee members typically meet about 3 to 5 times per year. They must be at least 16 years or older, reside within the Templeton CSD boundaries, and must comply with the district’s conflict of interest code. The district has the following committees:

Administration/finance committee, concerned with the financial management of the district, including the preparation of its annual budget.

Water and wastewater utilities committee, concerned with the operations and maintenance of the wastewater treatment plant, lift stations, and wells.

Fire and emergency management committee, concerned with the fire department’s effectiveness, efficiency, incident response, and the health, safety, and wellness of the community.

Parks, recreation, and refuse committee, which oversees recreation policies, programs, and projects in the park.

And the measure a oversight committee, which oversees the funding and expenditures of the CSD’s special annual tax to fund Templeton fire and emergency services 24/7 staff.

Interested applicants should submit an application by January 6, 2026, and can be found at: templetoncsd.org.