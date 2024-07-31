Templeton CSD Special Meeting For Purchasing New Fire Engine 7.31.2024

August 1, 2024 Special Meeting Agenda with Links to Reports

The Templeton Community Services District will be holding a special meeting on August 1st at 4 pm.

The meeting’s one agenda item is the approval of a budget amendment to purchase a new type 1 fire engine. The fire engine’s cost is just over one million dollars, but the CSD anticipates that 75% of the cost will be reimbursed by the USDA.

The district has been working towards the purchasing of a new fire engine since 2022, when the fire chief determined that the district’s current type 1 fire engine is at the end of its reliable front line lifespan. The new engine will take 28 to 31 months to be delivered. The remaining equipment to outfit the engine will need to be purchased prior to its arrival.

The CSD estimates the net cost for purchasing the engine and its associated equipment will be approximately 440 thousand dollars.

The district has a little over three million dollars in the fire capital fund.