Templeton CSD To Discuss Use of Safe & Sane Fireworks 8.29.2025

September 2, 2025 Meeting with Links to Reports

The Templeton Community Services District’s next meeting will be September 2nd, starting at 7 pm.

This meeting will discuss the use of safe and sane fireworks within the CSD boundaries, and possible future steps that can be taken to combat the use of illegal fireworks.

Safe and sane fireworks are permitted within the CSD, and the history is outlined in the agenda, going back nearly 40 years. Safe and sane fireworks are those which do not fly or explode, and are determined by the California state fire marshal. The CSD does note that there may also be a relationship between illegal fireworks and safe and sane fireworks: gatherings that make use of safe and sane fireworks may also launch illegal fireworks in their midst, and this may be a growing concern. The CSD also acknowledges that there is a greater interest in fireworks enforcement following the Templeton Feed and Grain fire on the 4th of July.

Staff has proposed several options for the CSD board to consider moving forward: one is encouraging better enforcement from the sheriff’s office, as the CSD does not have its own police force. Another option is to incorporate a civil fine provision, which would alter how fireworks fines are handled by the CSD. And another proposed option is hiring private security patrols during the high-risk fourth of July period.