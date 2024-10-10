Templeton School Board Meeting Tonight, Review Cell Phone Use 10.10.2024

The Templeton school board’s next regular meeting is tonight, starting after its closed session at around 6 pm.

On tonight’s agenda is a continued review of the district’s policy for electronic and mobile communication devices. The agenda says that parents, staff, and students were surveyed regarding this matter, and it is being done in compliance with recently passed ABT 3216, which requires school districts to develop a plan to restrict or prohibit cell phone use during school hours.

The proposed policy on the agenda says it recognizes that use of smart phones or other mobile communication devices on campus “May be beneficial to student learning and well-being,” but may also be disruptive to instruction.

The policy states that electronic devices must be turned off during instructional time, but they may be used on campus outside of these hours.