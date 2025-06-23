Thousands of PG&E Customers Without Power This Weekend 6.23.2025

Thousands of customers in San Luis Obispo county were without power for most of this past weekend, as PG&E initiated several Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

These shutoffs are done during high risk wildfire conditions to reduce the risk of sparking wildfires. Across the county, about 3,000 customers were affected by these planned outages, with most in the north county near lake Nacimiento and San Miguel.

Some power shutoffs this weekend were unplanned by PG&E. Power was eventually restored in the afternoon on Sunday, to both planned and unplanned shutoffs.