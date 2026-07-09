Three Special Admission Days For Mid-State Fair This Year 07.09.2026

The California mid-state fair will be holding three special admission days this year through discounted admission, and free non-profit expos.

The days are Seniors Day, July 17th, Kids Day, July 24th, and Armed Forces Day, July 25th. On Seniors Day, guests 62 years and older receive half-off single day admission. Guests can also connect with organizations that provide resources for older adults, including San Luis Obispo county veterans services and the El Camino Homeless Organization.

On Kids Day, children 12 and under receive free fair admission. Organizations attending include the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, Children’s Museum, Girl Scouts of California’s central coast, and more.

Then finally, on Armed Forces Day, guests with a valid active or retired military ID receive free fair admission. Organizations with valuable programs, services, and resources for veterans will be present.