Tim Vincent Resigns 6.10.2021

Paso Robles school district loses another principal. Principal Tim Vincent resigns.

Yesterday, he sends the following message to his staff.

Good Afternoon Flamson Family,

It has been my absolute honor and privilege to serve as principal of George H. Flamson Middle School the past two years. I’ve grown to love and appreciate the students, staff, families and community. It’s therefore with great sadness yet pride that I let you know that I have accepted a position with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District for the upcoming school year.

I cannot thank everyone associated with Flamson enough for all of the support and love they have shown me these past two years. We have been through and accomplished so much in this time. I’m grateful we did these things together. The pride I mentioned earlier is knowing we have made Flamson a better school for students, families and staff alike.

I will miss Flamson and the Paso Robles community.

With gratitude,

Tim Vincent

Principal, FMS

Tim Vincent had previously run the Grizzly Academy in San Luis Obispo. Colonel Vincent, who had a long career with the National Guard, also served as Commander at Camp Roberts.

Vincent grew up in Santa Maria and was fluent in Spanish. He will become a principal in the Santa Maria school district.

Earlier this week, the Paso Robles school district introduced a new principal for Lewis middle school. The district reportedly received only two applications for that position.

Flamson middle school vice principal Audra Carr is moving to Bauer Speck. So there is no one to step in as principal at Flamson. But since there were two applicants for the vacant position at Lewis middle school, the principals job at Flamson may be offered to the other applicant, the runner–up in that process.