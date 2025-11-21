Transgender Debate Returns to Paso Robles School Board 11.21.2025

The debate around transgender students, locker rooms, bathrooms, and sports once again returned to the Paso Robles school board on Tuesday.

That’s one member from the public, addressed trustee Kenney Enney directly on the issue. “when you ran for school board, your focus has been on fiscal responsibility and improving test scores… instead you have continuously pushed this board to reconsider a resolution, which would remove current board policies that support transgender students.” Enney has asked for an item to be agendized repeatedly that would, in part, bar transgender students from participating in girls’ sports under Title IX protection. A student also took to public comment to voice her concerns:

“I noticed a biological male regularly using the girls bathroom. Not to use the restroom, but as a hang out spot with his friends.”

Superintendent Jennifer Loftus responded to these concerns directly following public comment:

“From what I understand, there was a conversation with that individual at the school. We don’t hang out in restrooms. We go in, do our business, and then we leave.”

And at the end of the meeting, the issue was brought forward once again, first by Jim Cogan:

“We’ve had opinion offered to us by our attorneys that we don’t need to keep beating our heads against the wall… I’m going to suggest we honor that and not continue to have the same vote over and over,” Cogan said.

Despite this, Kenney Enney still had this to say:

“I’m going to continue to bring this up. In my opinion, this is not a political issue. This is a right and wrong issue… I think I side with a majority of people.”

No item was voted on by the board, and they wished the public a happy Thanksgiving.