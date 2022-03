San Luis Obispo County’s Film Commission, Film SLO CAL, says the Central Coast is becoming increasingly sought after for TV shows and films.

Eric Parker, Film SLO CAL Film Liaison, said during the calendar year 2020, the Central Coast saw 24 productions with a total of about 47 film days. The estimated impact on that was almost 600,000 dollars for the county.

The latest report is not out yet, but it’s expected to exceed those numbers with an estimated 64 film days in 2021.