Two Brothers Plead Not Guilty to Homicide Accusations in SLO County 11.06.2025

Two brothers accused of murdering a Coalinga woman plead not guilty to all charges yesterday.

45-year-old Alejandro Soriano Ortiz, and 40-year-old Celestino Soriano Ortiz were arrested back in October, believed to be responsible for the killing of a missing 50-year-old woman.

Isabel Lucas Velasco had been missing for about a month, and after tracking the movements of the brothers during the time of her disappearance, detectives discovered her body buried in a clandestine grave along highway 198, west of Coalinga, wrapped in black plastic. T

he two brothers are also accused of torching Lucas Velasco’s car, and forging green cards. They are required to appear back in court November 20th after pleading not guilty.