Vanessa Rozo Announces Candidacy For San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder 10.24.2025

Vice president and owner of N-Hance Wood Renewal Inc., Vanessa Rozo, has announced her candidacy for the San Luis Obispo county clerk-recorder June 2, 2026 election.

Rozo says her campaign is centered on a commitment to “compassionate competence, administrative excellence, and ensuring trust and accessibility for every resident.” Her campaign release says this is a commitment to continuously maintaining accurate voter rolls, leading an office that operates with unwavering integrity, and fostering confidence in the election process.

The release also says her career seamlessly blends private sector leadership with profound community involvement to prepare her for this role.

More information on Vanessa Rozo’s campaign can be found at: vanessarozosloclerkrecorder.com.