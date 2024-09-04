Vegetation Fire Along Highway 101 at Cuesta Grade 9.04.2024

A vegetation fire erupted along highway 101 at the Cuesta grade yesterday morning at around 10:15 am.

The fire was near the southbound lanes at Hawk Hill road, burning several acres. Crews quickly arrived to contain the fire as it threatened two structures, closing the southbound right lane of the 101.

The fire’s size was estimated to be at around 13 acres, and was fully contained in the later afternoon hours.

Cal Fire says they believe the cause may have been a mechanical failure of a vehicle, but the investigation remains ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.