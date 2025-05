Vegetation Fire 5-14

Paso Robles firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire behind 1811 North River road yesterday afternoon at around 2:45 pm.

A release by the department says they arrived to find one-quarter acre of vegetation burning in the riverbed. The fire was contained within about 20 minutes with swift action from crews, and extinguished within an hour.

The department says the cause appears to be related to homeless activity in the area.