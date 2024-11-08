Veterans Day Commemorations in Paso & Atascadero 11.08.2024

This Monday, November 11th is Veterans Day for 2024.

Veterans Day honors military veterans in the United States armed forces, commemorating their service. Most government institutions, banks, public schools, and the post office will be closed. The city of Paso Robles says all of their facilities will be closed in observance of the holiday.

The Paso Robles district cemetery will be holding a Veterans Day ceremony, starting at 11 am. Keynote speaker will be Hal “Bull” Schmitt, Lt. Commander select retired topgun instructor.

The Estrella Warbirds museum welcomes all veterans for free on the 11th.

The Atascadero Veterans Memorial foundation will be holding its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial at 11 am. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, as there will be a limited number available.