Warriors Visit White House 01.19.2023

The Golden State Warriors visited the white house Tuesday to celebrate their NBA championship in 2022.

Coach Steve Kerr and player Stephen Curry attended the white house press briefing in the morning, and president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris were presented with Warriors jerseys.

Curry went on to thank Biden and the administration for their role in returning WNBA star Brittney Griner home after she was detained in Russia. Kerr and some players also participated in a roundtable about gun control. Steve Kerr has been an advocate for gun control since he lost his father to gun violence when he was in college. It was the second time in the past decade the Warriors were at the white house to celebrate a title. The team visited in 2015 when president Barack Obama was in office, but chose not to attend in 2017 and 2018 to see then-president Donald Trump.

Steve Kerr’s father, Malcom Kerr, was assassinated in 1984 when he was serving as president of the American University of Beirut.

That assassination occurred in Beirut, Lebanon.