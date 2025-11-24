Webinar For Battery Storage Systems Hosted by SLO Climate Coalition 11.24.2025

The San Luis Obispo climate coalition and ecologistics will be hosting a free webinar on battery storage systems Monday, December 1st from noon to 1:15 pm.

The webinar will discuss the law, safety, and technology for battery storage systems. Ecologistics board member Michael Jencks said: “We have heard from the community that people are concerned about battery fires in the wake of the moss landing disaster… we are bringing in experts who can provide some information to our communities.”

Featured speakers will be:

Kara Woodruff, district director and senior policy advisor for senator John Laird

Captain Richard Birt: founder of Solar and Fire Education, an organization that teaches how to mitigate structure fires involving energy storage systems.

Elena Krieger: senior director of research and policy at just solutions, a national nonprofit focused on equitable energy and climate solutions.

To register for the webinar, you can go to: sloclimatecoalition.org.