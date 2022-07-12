Whale Carcass 07.12.2022

The whale carcass remains on the beach in Cayucos.

It’s a juvenile humpback whale.

It’s about 24 feet long.

It’s been dead for several days.

State officials are still trying to ascertain what to do with it. State parks superintendent Dan Falat talking with wildlife officials about what can be done with the carcass.

One biologist says the best thing is to leave it there and let nature take its course.

Daine Alps says the carcass provides a wealth of nutrients to the ocean and the natural ecosystems.

The whale was apparently attacked by killer whales, which killed it.