Woods Receives Adoptable Pet Transfers From Fire-Affected LA Area 1.22.2025

With the wildfires continuing to affect the Los Angeles area, Woods Humane Society has worked with animal care and control in Los Angeles county to assist with pet rescue efforts.

Woods announced that as of Tuesday this week, they have received two transfers of adoptable pets from Los Angeles. These were pets that were available for adoption prior to the fires, and are now available for adoption at Woods.

Woods says they have transported 32 dogs and cats. Those interested in assisting animal shelters and their fire response efforts can do so through monetary donations, or by adopting animals. Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux said the shelters in those areas cannot accept physical donations of pet care items. L’Heureux also said “The more space we can make in our shelter at Woods, the more adoptable animals we can pull from LA.”

The animals from Los Angeles are available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo location, 875 Oklahoma avenue.