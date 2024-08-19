Work at Regent’s Slide Delayed Due to Continued Slide Activity 8.19.2024

On Friday afternoon, Caltrans announced work at Regent’s Slide on highway 1 will be temporarily halted due to continuing slide activity in and around the repair site.

A release by Caltrans says that crews noticed cracks in several points of excavated slide areas, which indicates there will be further slide activity that would impact the work area. Caltrans has since installed three sensors that will be used to determine the magnitude, rate, direction, depth, and type of movement involved at the slide.

Caltrans says they will continue work after engineers evaluate the data to determine if there is any additional stabilization work needed.

Highway 1 at regent’s slide, 45 miles south of Carmel post mile, has been closed since February of this year due to a slide that originated above the roadway.