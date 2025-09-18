Wreath Making Workshop in Templeton 9.18.2025

Artventures will be hosting a harvest to hearth wreath workshop in Templeton on Saturday, September 27th.

The workshop will take place at the Templeton recreation department, 599 S. Main street from 11 am to 1 pm. Celebrate and welcome the coming autumn season with a handmade wreath.

The workshop will include everything you need: curated, selection of seasonal dried flowers, foliage, textures, and ribbon with a step-by-step guide. Light refreshments will be included.

Sign-ups are $75 dollars, and can be done online using the link found on the Templeton CSD’s page, or by scanning the QR code found on the event flier.