Zoo Boo This Weekend at Charles Paddock Zoo 10.25.2024

The city of Atascadero and the Charles Paddock Zoo will be hosting the annual Zoo Boo tonight and tomorrow night from 5 to 8:30 pm.

This spooktacular evening features Halloween themed decorations throughout the zoo, carnival games, activities, a haunted maze, tricks, treats, & more.

Two costume contests will be held each night, one for children and one for families.

Admission to the zoo is $16 per regular attendee, $15 per zoo member, and ages 2 and under are free.

The Charles Paddock Zoo recommends bringing a reusable trick or treat bag.