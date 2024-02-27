$10 Million Grant Awarded to Preserve Habitat in Santa Margarita 02.27.2024

California’s wildlife conservation board awarded $10.3 million in grant funding to the land conservancy of San Luis Obispo county.

This grant is part of a larger $100 million series of grants that will go to 31 different habitat conservation and restoration projects.

The work in Santa Margarita will seek to protect 27 thousand 500 acres of grassland, blue oak savannah, shrubland, and the habitat of over 299 animal species. The Camatta ranch project will also provide connectivity to the prized land, according to the department of fish and wildlife.

Kalia Dettman, executive director for the land conservancy of San Luis Obispo county, said that conserving the ranch protects a critical wildlife corridor and refuge.