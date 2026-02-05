17 Acre Prescribed Burn East of Santa Margarita 02.05.2026

CAL FIRE Press Release Pope VMP 2.5.26

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, in collaboration with private landowners and other agencies, will be conducting a prescribed burn this week of 17 acres of vegetation.

The burn is scheduled to start at 10 this morning, weather permitting, and will take place approximately 15 minutes east of Santa Margarita, near the intersection of Pozo road and Rinconada road.

This operation will reduce the accumulation of flammable vegetation, which contributes to catastrophic wildfires.

“In addition, it supports long-term ecological health, promoting native species and improving biodiversity across the landscape,” Cal Fire says.