Supervisors Vote to Create Fallowing Registry For Paso Robles Groundwater Basin 02.05.2026

The county board of supervisors received a review of the current status of the Paso Robles groundwater basin in its meeting on Tuesday.

Blain Reely, county groundwater sustainability director, provided the presentation. In it, Reely reported the history of the state’s sustainable groundwater management act, and how the county is required to bring the basin into compliance with this act by the year 2040.

Following this report was a discussion on creating a registry for voluntary land fallowing in the basin to assist in reducing the amount of water consumption from the basin.

The board voted 4 – 0 to approve the MILR program registry, with supervisor Peschong abstaining.