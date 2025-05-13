2 Groups Plan to Speak at Paso Robles School Board Meeting Tonight 5.13.2025

Two groups plan to speak at the Paso Robles school board meeting tonight regarding transgender students.

The first group’s announcement was shared on social media by the account “Pasoroblesdemocrats.” The post says “Right wing religious extremists are swarming our school board meetings to demand discrimination against trans kids. Let’s stand up and say everyone is welcome here.”

The San Luis Obispo county republican party has also announced they are encouraging community members to attend and urge the board to adopt a resolution “Ensuring girls sports, activities, locker rooms, and restrooms are reserved for biological females.”

You can attend the meeting tonight in person, or watch online.