Update to Paso Robles School District Cell Phone Use Policy 5.13.2025

The next Paso Robles school board meeting is tonight, with closed session beginning at 6.

On tonight’s information items is a first reading to the board’s policy regarding mobile communication devices. Per AB3216, school districts have until July 1, 2026 to develop new policies that limit the use of smartphones.

The school board was presented with survey results in November 2024 about how students, teachers, and parents feel about cell phone use. Several committee meetings have been conducted since then to develop a new policy, which will be presented to the board tonight.

The new policy prohibits the use of cell phones entirely for students grades K – 8. High school students (9 – 12) will be allowed cell phone use during non instructional time, in accordance with law and any applicable school rules.

Mobile devices shall be turned off during instructional time.