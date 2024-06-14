2 People Arrested in Monterey County For Alleged Walgreens Theft in Atascadero 6.14.2024

The Atascadero police department took custody of a pair of individuals who allegedly stole from a Walgreens in Atascadero, and assaulted one of its employees.

A release by the Atascadero police department says the incident occurred on Wednesday evening at around 6:24 pm. A Walgreens employee told them that they called 911, and confronted a person loading merchandise into a large trash bag inside of the store. The release says that the person then assaulted the employee, which caused visible injuries to their face that required treatment from Twin Cities community hospital. This person, and another, eventually fled the store and the area with unpaid merchandise.

CHP would later inform Atascadero police that the pair were involved in a traffic stop, and did not yield in Gonzales in Monterey county.

The release says the pair were taken into custody by the Atascadero police department, and recovered stolen property: 29-year-old Nashawn Goldie Smith was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on suspicion of robbery, battery, and conspiracy, and 25-year-old Justice Anika Busby was booked on suspicion of conspiracy and shoplifting.