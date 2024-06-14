New Principal Selected For Georgia Brown Dual Immersion School 6.14.2024

Press Release – Cristina Velasco_pdf

A new principal has been selected for the Georgia Brown dual immersion school.

The Paso Robles joint unified school district announced that Cristina Velasco has been selected for the position, effective July 1, 2024. Velasco graduated from Paso Robles high school in 2002, and attended CSU Fresno, where she earned her liberal studies major and multiple subject credential.

She has been an employee of the Paso Robles school district since 2007, starting her career as a substitute teacher. She has taught dual immersion at Georgia Brown and Flamson.

After graduating with a master’s in educational leadership and management and her administration services credential at Cal Poly, she began work as the assistant principal at Georgia Brown. She has held this position for the past three years.

The school district said they are looking forward to her stepping into the role as the new principal.