2 Vehicle Collision with Major Injuries on US 101 North of Paso Robles 9.15.2025

The California Highway Patrol has released information of a two vehicle collision that took place in the early evening hours of Sunday, September 14th.

At about 6:20 pm, CHP patrol officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash with an ambulance responding on southbound 101 at Exline road. CHP determined the details of the incident after arrival at the scene. A 55-year-old adult male was driving his 2024 Mercedes sprinter northbound on the 101, approaching the intersection of Exline road. An 81-year-old adult make was driving his 2006 Lincoln town car southbound on the 101 lane, approaching Exline road. The driver of the Mercedes sprinter attempted to make a left turn to Exline road, driving directly into the path of the Lincoln. The Lincoln was unable to avoid the collision, and collided directly into the right side of the Mercedes.

The driver of the Mercedes sustained a minor seat belt abrasion, while the driver and two senior adult female passengers of the Lincoln sustained major injuries, and were transported to the Sierra Vista medical hospital. The crash is pending further investigation, but drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.