Proposed Commercial Building Across From Lewis Flamson Junior High School 9.15.2025

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is this Tuesday, with open session starting at 6 pm.

On this week’s lengthy agenda, the city will hold a public hearing to introduce the first reading of an ordinance to rezone the property at 2508 Spring street, across from Lewis-Flamson junior high school. A project applicant is seeking to reuse the existing building for mixed commercial use, including a deli/restaurant, a market, a private meeting space, and beer and wine tasting booths. Currently the beer and wine tasting booths are prohibited with its current zoning, and the applicant has requested council to rezone the district to allow for this use.

Also on Tuesday night’s packed agenda are items for a five-year road repair plan, implementing park regulations in the city’s municipal code, and approval of final decorative details for the Niblick road improvement plan.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.