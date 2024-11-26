2024 Annual Report Released For County Assessor’s Office 11.26.2024

The county assessor’s office has released its 2024 annual report for property values in San Luis Obispo county.

For 2024, there was a county-wide increase in assessed property value by 5.03%, a total of around 74 billion dollars from over 186 thousand assessments. The report says almost a majority of this change came from changes in ownership, which added about 1.6 billion dollars in added value.

The median price for a single family residence is also listed as 901 thousand 111 dollars, up from around 881 thousand dollars last year.

The report says there was around 750 million dollars in property tax revenue generated, with about 61.4% of these funds going to school districts and ERAF, and 24.3% to the county general fund.