CHP Entering Its Maximum Enforcement Period Beginning Wednesday 11.26.2024

The California Highway Patrol announced they will be entering its Thanksgiving maximum enforcement period.

The MEP starts at 6 pm on Wednesday, November 27th, and will go through Monday, December 1st. All available CHP officers will be patrolling to ensure safe driving, and ensuring seatbelts are buckled.

CHP says during last year’s Thanksgiving MEP, 1,047 drivers were arrested for DUI, and 27 fatal crashes occurred statewide within CHP’s jurisdiction.

CHP encourages everyone to have a safe and smart holiday weekend.