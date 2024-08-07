2024 CA Mid-State Fair Final Results

The California mid-state fair has released the final results for its events and attendance.

2024 marked the 78th Annual Mid-State Fair, running from July 17th to the 28th with a theme of “Wide Open Space.” Revenue from the 2024 livestock auctions raised $2,607,587 on 797 animals. Of that, $1,798,406 came from the junior livestock auction. The industrial arts auction set another record, raising $296,000 dollars. The Michelob ultra concert series brought in just over 95,000 guests, with overall fair attendance sitting at 335,000 guests. This was a 2% increase over last year’s fair.

Official ticket counts take several weeks to calculate, so this number may increase in the coming weeks. For competitions: Eberle Winery of Paso Robles was named winery of the year. Producer of the year for the olive oil competition went to Calvirgin. Wine grape growers of the year went to Niels and Bimmer Udsen of Castoro Cellars. Winemaker of the year was awarded to McPrice Myers of McPrice Myers Wines. Molly Scott of Justin Vineyards & Winery was named wine industry person of the year.

Agriculture awards were given to Brian Talley for agriculturalist of the year, Vicki Janssen for cattle woman of the year, and Aaron Lazanoff of cattleman of the year.

The California mid-state fair thanks all those who attended the 2024 fair.

The fair will return from July 16th to the 27th in 2025.