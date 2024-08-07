Cal Fire Reminds Residents to Know When to Mow 8.07.2024

Mechanical Treatment in Dead Dry Vegetation

Cal Fire and the San Luis Obispo county fire department released a statement, saying they have responded to multiple wildland fires due to mowing, weed eating, and disking.

The release advises members of the public to know when to mow – mow prior to 10 am, never on windy days, and always with a water source available.

The release further says that lawn mowers, weed eaters, and tractor disking have a high risk of causing fires when used on dead or dry vegetation.

Should the blades on each of these machines strike rocks or metal objects within the vegetation, they have a high risk of sparking a fire.