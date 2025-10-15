2025 Pioneer Day Awards 10.15.2025

Winners for the 2025 Pioneer Day parade have been released, with rankings available for the pet show contest, little cowboy/cowgirl contest, Pioneer Day games, and more available. Here are some of those winners now:

For the 2025 horseshoe contest winners:

Mens division went to Frank Madden

And women’s division to Torrey Owens.

For the 2025 gymkhana winners:

Blake Peterson won for 6 and under

Ellie Benedetti for 7 – 10

Samy Mazzi for 11 – 13

Ella Feliz for 14 – 17

In the Pioneer Day games

Kienun Kocan won the bale wagon haro-bed race

Matt Carroll took first place for the celebrity tractor tire race

Hayden Roher & Spencer Degnan won the hay stealing

In the women’s horse trailer backing:

Kyleigh Jenson took first place.

The best use of theme in the Pioneer Day parade went to Wine Country Theater.

The winners for all contests are available on the Pioneer Day Facebook page.