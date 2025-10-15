Atascadero City Council Chooses to Not Move Forward with Cannabis Ordinance 10.15.2025

The Atascadero city council discussed cannabis laws at length in its meeting last night, as part of a management report from staff.

The report gave council details on the history of cannabis regulations in the city, potential impacts with allowing retail cannabis storefronts in the city, and steps to move forward with this process.

If the council chose to move forward with a new cannabis ordinance, they said they would need to conduct significant public outreach.

Ultimately, council member Newsom motioned to move forward with no cannabis ordinance. The motion passed 3 – 2, with council member Funk and mayor Borbeau dissenting.