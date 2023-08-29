22 SLO Co Restaurants Participating in Help Maui Fundraiser 8.29.2023

22 San Luis Obispo restaurants are joining forces to help those affected by the Maui wildfires.

The restaurants have pledged that tomorrow 10% of sales will be donated to the Maui Strong fund and the Kokua Restaurant & Worker Hospitality fund to assist those affected by the Maui wildfires.

The two restaurants in the north county are Della’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Cocktails and the Hatch Rotisserie & Bar.

The three restaurants in the north coast are Robin’s Restaurant, Mezzo Italiano, and Indigo Moon.

Restaurants or businesses who wish to participate can reach out to: [email protected].