CA Dept of Health Releases Guidance For School 8.29.2023

The California Department of Public Health, in consultation with the California Departments of Social Services and Education, released a guide for disease mitigation for this school year.

The guideline says it uses lessons and strategies learned from covid-19 to reduce the spread of multiple types of infections, including covid, influenza, RSV, and norovirus. The guidance is intended for all children grades k – 12, and provides general recommendations without revising existing laws or requirements for schools and child care.

Proposed strategies include maintaining good hygiene, cleaning facilities, getting tested, and wearing face masks among other general considerations.

The full guidance can be viewed online at the California department of public health’s website.