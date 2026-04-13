2nd Reading For Home Depot Master Plan Zoning Code Update 04.13.2026

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is this Tuesday, April 14th at 6 pm.

Tuesday’s agenda currently has no discussion items or public hearings scheduled. The consent agenda contains an annual report for sales tax measure D-12, and the second reading of an ordinance that approves the zoning code update for the Home Depot master plan development.

The city council approved the first reading on March 24th with a unanimous vote, which will infill three undeveloped areas at the Home Depot commercial center on El Camino Real with a Chick-fil-A restaurant, a drive-through car wash, and a commercial tenant space.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.