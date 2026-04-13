Fort Hunter Liggett Fishing Derby Open To The Public 04.13.2026

Fishing Derby Press Release 2026

Fort Hunter Liggett will be holding its 24th Annual Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, April 25th at Del Venturi reservoir.

This free event is geared towards youth ages 15 and younger; young anglers and their family can enjoy a morning of outdoors while taking part in a longstanding FHL tradition. Participants must register for the youth derby in advance, with three age brackets and prizes available.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing rods and bait, and parents are asked to supervise their children at all times.

The event will go from 6:30 am to noon. Registration can be done online.