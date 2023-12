THE SAN LUIS OBISPO OFFICE OF EMERGENCY SERVICES REPORTED A 3.2 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE YESTERDAY AT AROUND 12:05 PM.

THE EARTHQUAKE STRUCK ABOUT 8 KILOMETERS NORTHWEST OF AVILA BEACH, ACCORDING TO THE OES, CAUSING LIGHT SHAKING IN THE AREA, AND POTENTIALLY BEING FELT AS FAR NORTH AS ATASCADERO. NO DAMAGE HAS BEEN REPORTED FROM THE EARTHQUAKE, AND HAD NO IMPACT ON THE OPERATIONS AT DIABLO CANYON.