City of Atascadero Opens 2024 Burn Season 12.28.2023

ATASCADERO FIRE & EMERGENCY SERVICES ANNOUNCED THAT THE FIRE HAZARD REDUCTION BURN SEASON WILL OFFICIALLY OPEN FOR 2024 ON JANUARY 2ND.

ATASCADERO RESIDENTS MAY OBTAIN BURN PERMITS ONLINE AT THE CITY’S WEBSITE, OR VISITING CITY HALL. A NEW PUBLIC FIRE SAFETY APP IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RESIDENTS WITH IMPORTANT BURN INFORMATION, SUCH AS CHECKING CONDITIONS, SCHEDULING BURN DAYS, OR LOOKING INTO WIND AND MOISTURE FORECASTS. A REMINDER THAT BURNING IS NEVER ALLOWED WITHIN 5 DAYS OF MEASURABLE RAIN, AND PERMISSIVE BURN DAYS ARE DETERMINED BY THE CALIFORNIA AIR RESOURCES CONTROL BOARD.

THE CITY OF ATASCADERO STRONGLY ENCOURAGES RESIDENT TO FIRST UTILIZE ALTERNATIVE FORMS OF DISPOSAL, AND ONLY USE BURNING AS A LAST RESORT.