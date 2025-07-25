3 Convicted For Human Sex Trafficking by 3 Separate Juries 7.25.2025

In what the district attorney’s office believes is the first time in San Luis Obispo county, three juries have convicted three defendants in the same courtroom.

The DA’s office announced this yesterday afternoon: 32-year-old Tremaine Quincy Tejon Jones, 30-year-old Diante Murphy, and 32-year-old Heather Lynne Hunt were all convicted by three separate juries for sex trafficking a minor under the age of 16 in January 2021.

The three juries heard the bulk of evidence, but when evidence was taken that was admissible to one defendant, the other two juries were not present. The DA’s office says this is done because the law allows incriminating statements of a defendant to be used as evidence only against that particular defendant in court. The juries heard evidence of how the three adults lured a 15-year-old victim from Nevada, and trafficked her for 16 days throughout southern California, before they were arrested in Pismo Beach in January 2021.

All three defendants are scheduled to be sentenced August 27, 2025.