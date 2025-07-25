Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Royal Oaks Meadows Park Reopening 7.25.2025

Ribbon Cutting Celebration at Royal Oak Meadows Park in Paso Robles Press Release (2)

To celebrate the completion of major improvements of Oak Meadows Park, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday, July 30th at 10 am in the playground area off Parkview lane.

The city of Paso Robles says improvements to the park include the construction of a full basketball court, a parking lot, a new colorful playground, a shaded picnic area, and enhancements to the park’s walking path.

Improvements were completed as part of the Olsen-South Chandler Ranch specific plan development. Royal Oaks Park will be connected to a new section of park through an eight-mile stretch of bike and walking paths.

The new park, the city says, will be east of Royal Oak Meadows along an extension of Parkview lane.