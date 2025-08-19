3-Day Closure of Highway 41 Between 46 East & Highway 33 – 8.19.2025

Caltrans announced there will be a three-day closure of highway 41, starting from the 46 east in the Cholame area to highway 33.

This closure was planned for earlier in the summer, but was delayed due to the Gifford Fire. The closure will run from Tuesday, August 26th through Thursday, August 28th from 8 am to 6 pm each day.

Travelers headed east on the 46 will continue to highway 33 before reaching highway 41 at Reef Station. And those headed south on highway 41 will detour onto highway 33 at Reef Station, and then to highway 46 east. Delays, according to Caltrans, are not expected to exceed 45 minutes.

The roadwork is necessary to allow the new highway 46 east/highway 41 interchange to connect to highway 41. The full highway 46 east widening project is expected to be completed in spring 2026.