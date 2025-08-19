SLO Child Molester Wanted by FBI For Failure to Appear For Sentencing 8.19.2025

FBI Los Angeles announced in a Facebook post late last week they are seeking a convicted molester, who is wanted for failing to appear for his sentencing in San Luis Obispo back in 2003.

Erik Kristan Moller was convicted of two counts of lewd acts upon a child in December 2002. Between 1997 and 2000, Moller was entrusted to care for his victim on almost a weekly basis while she was 10 through 14 years old; the FBI says he gave her alcohol and/or dugs prior to molestations.

He failed to appear for sentencing in March 2003. A federal warrant for his arrest was issued. Moller is 5’10”, and has a three-inch birthmark on his lower back. He has a tattoo of a falling angel on an upper arm, and a tattoo of an Indian sitting on a horse on an upper arm as well.

If you or anyone has any knowledge of Moller’s location, you’re encouraged to contact the FBI.