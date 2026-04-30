3 Paso Robles High School Students Selected For American Legion State Program 04.30.2026







04.29.26 Paso Robles Students Selected for American Legion State Program

Three Paso Robles high school girls have been selected as representatives to the annual California Girls State Program this June in Riverside.

The California Girls State is a week-long leadership civic engagement program, providing students with hands-on experience in government. The Paso Robles Unit 50 American Legion Auxiliary has named its 2026 representatives for the program: Julia Cox has been selected as representative, and Lila Colegrove and Mia Angel have been named as alternates. Julia will attend this year’s session from June 22nd through June 27th at the University of California, Riverside.

The Paso Robles joint unified school district congratulates the three girls on this outstanding achievement, and “commends the Paso Robles Unit 50 American Legion Auxiliary for its continued investment in developing future leaders.”