Sheriff’s Office Arrest Man For Possession & Distribution of CSAM 04.30.2026

The county sheriff’s office served a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of Beach street in Oceano.

The warrant was related to an ongoing investigation to the possession and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Joshua Castilleja of Oceano, arrested for charges related to the possession and distribution of CSAM.

Anyone with additional information can also contact the sheriff’s office detective division at (805) 781 4500.