Free Summer Meals Available For Paso Robles Children & Teens 06.10.2026

06.09.26 PRJUSD to Provide Free Summer Meals for Children and Teens at Community Locations

As the 2025 – 26 school year ends, the Paso Robles joint unified school district reminds parents and students they are offering free meals to students throughout the summer.

The district says the summer meals for children program “[helps] ensure that young people have access to nutritious foods while schools is out of session.” Meal services are available in the downtown city library, Oak Park, the district Culinary Academy on Golden Hill road, and Centennial pool at 12 pm through late July.

Families are encouraged to take advantage of any of the meal sites, and no registration is required.