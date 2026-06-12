Paso School Board Recognizes Coach of the Year & Community Bearcat of the Year 06.12.2026

06.11.26 Paso Robles High School Athletics Honors Coach, Volunteers and Community Supporters

The Paso Robles joint unified school district has recognized its coach of the year, and community Bearcat of the year.

Coach of the year award was presented to Codie Wilshusen in Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting. Wilshusen is the head coach for sideline cheer, competitive cheer, and track & field. This is her second year in a row to be nominated coach of the year.

The community Bearcat of the year award was presented to Calvin Thompson. He serves as the head of BBQ coordinator for the Bearcat Boosters at Friday night football games, as well as numerous other fundraising events throughout the year. The Paso Robles joint unified school district thanks Thompson for his service with Bearcat Boosters, and his work as president of the Paso Robles Lions Club as one of the supporters of Bearcat athletics.